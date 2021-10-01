Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arko (ARKO)

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. "

ARKO opened at $10.10 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 32.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

