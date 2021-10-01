Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arko (ARKO)

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
9/29/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. "
9/27/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/23/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
9/20/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/17/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
9/8/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/6/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
9/1/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/31/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
8/20/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.
ARKO opened at $10.10 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
