Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $882,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 485.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $343.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.85 and a 200-day moving average of $345.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $200.35 and a one year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

