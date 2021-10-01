Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $920,000 in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Atrion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Atrion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $697.50 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $567.00 and a fifty-two week high of $783.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.