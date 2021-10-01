DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 22.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

BOOM stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $691.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

