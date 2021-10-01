David L. Dunkel Sells 15,308 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.