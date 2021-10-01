Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 25,585 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,585 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCU opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

