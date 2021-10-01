BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

