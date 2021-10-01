ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. ASGN has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $118.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.