Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HYAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

