62,950 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $165,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

