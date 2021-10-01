Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSWI stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

