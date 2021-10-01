Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Penn Virginia worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $26.67 on Friday. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

