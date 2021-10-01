BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

