37,687 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.06 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

