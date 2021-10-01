11,401 Shares in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of JFIN opened at $3.73 on Friday. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

