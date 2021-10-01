Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $85,000 Investment in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

