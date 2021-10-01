Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

