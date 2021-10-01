Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,735 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Northwest Natural worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.