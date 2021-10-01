Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.50 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

