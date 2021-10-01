Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

