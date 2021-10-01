Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

