Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Electrocomponents stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

