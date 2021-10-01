Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. However, the pandemic-induced oil price weakness meant that Suncor could not make it through 2020 unscathed. Suncor had to slash its capital expenditure budget, translating into lower production. The company's oil price sensitivity and pipeline limitations in Canada are other negatives in the Suncor story. Hence, the firm warrants a cautious stance now.”

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.08.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,952 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.