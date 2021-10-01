Brokerages Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post sales of $171.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $681.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkillSoft.

SKIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. SkillSoft has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

