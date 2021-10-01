$4.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $4.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.45 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

NYSE CL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

