Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $272.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital depoyment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do, reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs weigh on margin.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.75.

Shares of RE stock opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.50 and its 200 day moving average is $257.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

