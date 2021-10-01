NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.23 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

