Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Qualys worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

QLYS opened at $111.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

