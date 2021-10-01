Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,862 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,040,593. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

