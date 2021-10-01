Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $871,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

