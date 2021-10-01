Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

