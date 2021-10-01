Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDZI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cadiz by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of -0.15. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

