Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,323,000 after acquiring an additional 232,731 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,352,000. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 804,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $857.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

