Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of City Office REIT worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $17.86 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

