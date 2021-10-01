First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

