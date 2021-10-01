First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.