Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

