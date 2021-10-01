Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz Sells 4,300 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephanie Linnartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,466,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

