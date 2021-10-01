Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz Sells 4,300 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephanie Linnartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.
NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,466,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.15.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
