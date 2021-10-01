Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells $476,765.87 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.11 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

