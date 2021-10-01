Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells $476,765.87 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.11 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
