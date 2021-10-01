Steven R. Mitchell Sells 9,290 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.