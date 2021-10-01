Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

