Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,786 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOAT opened at $38.54 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

