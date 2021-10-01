Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 365 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $47.94.

