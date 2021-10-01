BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEN opened at $266.50 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

