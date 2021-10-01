BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

