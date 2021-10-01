BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.11 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 134,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of KWR opened at $237.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $176.65 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.37.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

