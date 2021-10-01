BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,762 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after buying an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 864,073 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 726,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.14 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

