BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,869. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock opened at $302.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

