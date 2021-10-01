State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $336,000 Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LL. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

