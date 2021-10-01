State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 275 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

KALU opened at $108.96 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $141.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $144,372. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.