15,162 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

BSIG opened at $26.13 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

